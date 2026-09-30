Baffour Awuah under EOCO investigation over alleged financial loss and money laundering – Deputy AG



Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has disclosed that Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah is being investigated over alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings & Loans Company Ltd.

He said the investigation concerns suspected offences including financial loss, dissipation of public funds and money laundering.

Dr Srem-Sai made the disclosure while confirming that the High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of the MP following his alleged failure to honour an invitation from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

In a post on X, he said the MP had allegedly declined to cooperate with the investigation since February 2026.

“I can confirm that the High Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Mr Agyei Baffour Awuah (Hon. MP), who has, since February 2026, refused to honour an EOCO criminal investigative invitation,” he posted.

According to Dr Srem-Sai, the investigation relates to suspected financial offences arising from transactions at SIC Life Savings & Loans.

The High Court warrant authorises EOCO to arrest the MP after the agency told the court that it had exhausted reasonable means of securing his voluntary attendance.

The development comes a week after EOCO officers attempted to arrest Mr Baffour Awuah at the Accra High Court on September 23.

The attempted arrest resulted in a confrontation at the court premises and subsequently triggered public discussion over the manner in which EOCO sought to secure the MP’s attendance.

EOCO later explained that the attempted arrest formed part of an ongoing investigation and followed two invitations issued to Mr Baffour Awuah in February 2026.

The latest development means the MP is now the subject of a court-backed arrest warrant as EOCO pursues its investigation into the alleged financial offences.

The allegations against him have not been determined by a court.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.