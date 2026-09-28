Manhyia South constituents demand apology from EOCO over attempt to ‘unlawfully’ arrest MP

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Manhyia South Constituency are demanding an apology from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to its Member of Parliament, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, over what they describe as an unlawful attempted arrest.

According to them, the attempted arrest breached all protocols governing arrests by state security agencies.

The demand was made at a press conference organised on Monday, September 28, where party executives and aggrieved constituents, clad in black with red head and arm bands, expressed outrage over what they say is a violation of the MP’s rights and parliamentary privileges.

Speaking to the media, Communication Officer for the constituency, Joseph Appiah, said the party will not tolerate the abuse of its MP.

"We demand EOCO issues an unreserved apology to the MP for Manhyia South," he declared.

Mr. Appiah explained that the botched arrest occurred when the MP had gone to the High Court for a hearing of a bail application for his client, Salormey Awiti Baffoe, who is being held for her alleged association with TikToker Ghana Jollof.

According to him, the MP resisted the arrest after the officer failed to provide proof that he was an EOCO operative.

He noted that EOCO claims the MP has refused to honour its invitation since February this year, but the MP has refuted the claim, explaining that the said invitation was addressed to his law firm and not to him personally.

Mr. Appiah said Manhyia South has borne the brunt of political persecution, noting that Okyeame Baffour Akoto, who hails from the area, was one of the foremost fighters for fundamental human rights and democracy.

He warned that any attempt to subject the MP to arbitrary harassment and unlawful arrest will be met with resolute resistance, stressing that they will not sit idle while the MP’s rights are trampled upon.

As part of its resolutions, the Communication Officer said the constituency is calling for a parliamentary enquiry into the alleged breach of the MP’s privileges and the conduct of the EOCO officers.

He further called on state security institutions to adhere to due process and refrain from abusing politicians and ordinary members of the public.

Mr. Appiah assured constituents that the MP remains resolute and determined to fight for the rights of his client.

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