I wish to experience childbirth; I’m jealous of women – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has shared his views on feminism and expressed his admiration for women.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s show Changes, the musician told host Nikki Samonas that he wishes to be a woman in his next life so that he can experience childbirth.

The Rap Doctor as he is nicknamed said he is envious of how women have been created and the unique and profound experience of bringing life into the world.

“In my next life, I would love to experience childbirth. So I would love to come as a woman. I think I’m jealous of women and one of the key things that women have that we don’t is the fact that you’re able to hold a soul in yourself and once in your life, it could be two souls in one or more. But you have the strength.”

He believes his male counterparts would not have the stamina to endure multiple childbirths, considering the pain that comes with the experience.

Although this is his wish, he emphasized that he would prefer to be a woman in a well-informed and educated society, where he would not have to experience the challenges women currently face.

“I tell you if men were the ones giving birth, we’ll just give birth ones and stop because I don’t think we can deal with the pain as women. So yes, I would love to experience how it is to be a woman but in a more enlightened society so I don’t face what women are facing right now.”

He further spoke about how newborn male children are often welcomed more warmly into families than female children, particularly in some Ghanaian societies.

For this reason, he seeks to use his platform to advocate for greater empathy towards females and raise awareness about similar occurrences in Ghana and beyond.

He encouraged the public, particularly men, to unlearn rigid societal beliefs and embrace their feminine side to connect better with society, as he is currently doing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.