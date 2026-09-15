Okyeame Kwame named new brand ambassador for Rosa Tiles

Award-winning Ghanaian musician and cultural icon Okyeame Kwame has been unveiled as the new brand ambassador for premium tile brand Rosa Tiles.

The partnership was announced on September 11, 2026, during a signing ceremony at the company’s headquarters at Adjriganor, East Legon, Accra.

The collaboration brings together the musician’s strong cultural identity and Rosa Tiles’ focus on contemporary design, quality and durability.

Okyeame Kwame, who has built a career spanning music, fashion, entrepreneurship and cultural advocacy, is expected to feature prominently in the company’s promotional and marketing campaigns.

Rosa Tiles says the partnership aims to connect its products with a wider audience of homeowners, designers, developers, and consumers interested in modern interior design.

A spokesperson for the company said Okyeame Kwame’s career and public image closely reflect the qualities the brand seeks to project.

“Okyeame Kwame represents timeless quality, trust, and Ghanaian excellence. For over 20 years, he has built a legacy that lasts — just like Rosa Tiles,” the spokesperson said.

For Okyeame Kwame, the partnership goes beyond a celebrity endorsement. He said it reflects his personal belief in quality and in products built to last.

“I believe in quality and in things that last. Rosa Tiles is giving Ghanaians a product we can be proud of — durable, beautiful, and made right here,” he said.

“As a homeowner and as a Ghanaian, I’m proud to stand with a brand that is investing in Ghana and creating jobs. Let’s build right. Let’s build to last.”

The partnership will see Okyeame Kwame feature in Rosa Tiles’ campaigns across digital platforms, outdoor advertising, promotional content, showroom activations and other marketing initiatives.

The company says its “Tiles that elevate every space” campaign reflects its emphasis on quality, durability and contemporary design.

Rosa Tiles offers floor and wall tiles for residential, commercial, and hospitality spaces, with a focus on contemporary designs, easy maintenance, and durable materials.

For Okyeame Kwame, the new role adds another dimension to a career that has increasingly extended beyond music into entrepreneurship, brand partnerships and advocacy.

The partnership also highlights the growing collaboration between Ghanaian brands and local creative talent as businesses seek to connect their products with consumers through lifestyle, culture and personality.

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