Activa International Insurance Ghana reinforces culture of compliance and customer protection

Abubakari Salifu

Insurance is fundamentally a business of trust. Customers entrust insurers with the protection of their businesses, assets, livelihoods and futures, with the expectation that their insurer will be there when it matters most.

That trust comes with significant responsibility and makes compliance an essential part of how an insurance company conducts its business.

This principle was at the centre of the second edition of Activa Group Compliance Week, held under the theme “Protecting Our Clients, Securing Our Future.” More than an annual event, the week reinforced Activa’s position that compliance is not simply a regulatory obligation, but an integral part of its culture and the way it does business.

For Activa International Insurance, compliance means doing business the right way. It means acting with integrity, treating customers fairly, protecting confidential information, maintaining appropriate controls and ensuring that business decisions are consistent with the laws, regulations and ethical standards governing the industry.

Compliance is Everyone’s Responsibility

A strong compliance culture cannot reside within one department. It must be reflected in the everyday decisions and actions of employees across the organisation.

From underwriting and customer communication to premium collection, information management and claims settlement, every interaction presents an opportunity to demonstrate integrity and strengthen customer trust.

As the Managing Director of Activa International Insurance Ghana noted during Compliance Week: “Compliance is not the responsibility of one department; it is a responsibility we all share. Every decision we make and every interaction with a customer must demonstrate integrity, accountability and respect for the standards that govern our business.”

This approach reinforces the principle that every employee is a custodian of the organisation’s reputation and has a role to play in protecting the customer.

Putting Customer Protection at the Centre

At the heart of compliance is customer protection.

Customers must understand the protection they are purchasing, their information must be handled responsibly, commitments made to them must be honoured, and claims must be managed fairly and transparently.

When these principles are embedded into everyday operations, compliance moves beyond being a control function. It becomes an important part of the customer experience and contributes to building greater confidence in insurance.

Activa’s Compliance Week reinforced these principles through engagements covering customer protection, Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) , whistleblowing, fraud prevention and emerging risks associated with artificial intelligence and deepfakes.

Compliance and Sustainable Growth

The insurance industry continues to evolve. Technology is transforming how insurance is distributed, new partnerships are expanding access, and customers increasingly expect faster, simpler and more personalised services.

These developments create significant opportunities for growth, but innovation must be supported by strong governance and responsible business practices.

As Activa expands its distribution channels, embraces digital solutions, develops new products and establishes new partnerships, compliance remains an important foundation for sustainable growth.

Strong compliance protects customers, safeguards institutional reputation and strengthens confidence in the insurance industry.

For Activa, therefore, “Protecting Our Clients, Securing Our Future” extends beyond the activities of Compliance Week. It reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that integrity, accountability, transparency and customer protection remain embedded in the organisation’s DNA.

Ultimately, protecting customers and consistently doing what is right builds trust. And in insurance, trust is the foundation on which sustainable businesses and enduring customer relationships are built.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.