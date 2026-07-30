Activa International Insurance Ghana celebrates inaugural ‘Activa Social Day’ at Weep Not Child Orphanage

Audio By Carbonatix
Activa International Insurance Ghana (AIIG), through the Activa Group Foundation, has commemorated its first-ever Activa Social Day, reinforcing its dedication to giving back to society.
Initiated by the Group Foundation Board, the inaugural edition of Activa Social Day was observed across all Activa Group subsidiaries in eight countries on July 17, 2026.
This initiative highlights the Group’s ongoing commitment to driving positive social impact, demonstrating that its responsibility extends beyond core business operations into actively supporting vulnerable communities.
Making an Impact in Ghana
In Ghana, the occasion was celebrated at the Weep Not Child Orphanage in Nsawam Damang, Eastern Region. Twenty-four employees from Activa International Insurance Ghana spent the day interacting with the children through various fun activities, including football, musical chairs, and Ampe.
Alongside the engaging activities, the company donated essential items including clothing, bedding, toiletries, detergents, and drinking water.
Going beyond immediate relief, the Activa Group Foundation is also funding the completion of key infrastructure for the facility:
- Restroom Facilities comprising four shower and toilet cubicles for the boys' dormitory.
- Learning Center which will be a dedicated space for the children to study, complete homework, and relax.
Speaking at the event, Genevieve Tachie, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Activa International Insurance Ghana, noted that celebrating the day with the children and investing in facility upgrades aims to create a safer, more comfortable environment for them.
"For us, this gesture goes beyond just giving donations. It is our physical presence that makes the real difference. The time shared with these children and the smiles brought to their faces leave an everlasting impression," Mrs. Tachie shared.
Weep Not Child is a Ghana-based humanitarian non-profit organization dedicated to providing shelter, education, nutrition, and care for vulnerable children and women. Located at Nsawam Damang in the Eastern Region, the orphanage is currently home to 61 children ranging from 10 months to 18 years old.
Activa International Insurance Ghana is a leading general insurance company in Ghana and a subsidiary of the Activa Group.
The Activa Group Foundation serves as the Group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, designed to deliver targeted, sustainable impact to communities and vulnerable groups across the continent.
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