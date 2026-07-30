Dr Ibn Chambas advocates education reform to produce innovators and ethical leaders

Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas

Former African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has challenged Ghana to rethink its education system fundamentally, saying the country's future competitiveness will depend on its ability to produce innovative, ethical and globally competitive graduates rather than merely awarding academic certificates.

Delivering the second Mfantsipim Sesquicentennial Lecture in Accra on Wednesday, July 29, Dr Chambas said education must be deliberately structured to cultivate creativity, entrepreneurship, technological competence and integrity if it is to meet the demands of an increasingly complex global economy.

He observed that while academic qualifications remain important, they should not become the ultimate measure of educational success.

"The question is, is our educational system churning out products who can compete globally? Are we nurturing innovators capable of creating jobs rather than merely seeking employment?" he asked.

Dr Chambas stressed that educational institutions should be judged by the quality of citizens they produce and their contribution to national development, rather than by examination results alone.

"Education is not merely about acquiring certificates. It is about forming character, cultivating wisdom, nurturing integrity, and preparing women and men who possess intellectual excellence, relevant technological skills, and moral courage and character," he said.

According to him, a modern education system should equip learners with the capacity to solve problems, embrace innovation and respond effectively to emerging global challenges, including rapid technological advancement and artificial intelligence.

He said education also has a critical role in consolidating democracy by nurturing responsible citizens who respect diversity, uphold the rule of law and contribute positively to national development.

Questioning whether the country's current educational model was adequately fulfilling that responsibility, Dr Chambas posed a series of thought-provoking questions.

"Are we raising citizens who respect diversity, defend constitutional democracy, and reject corruption? Are we equipping our young people to harness artificial intelligence while preserving the ethical values that define our humanity?" he asked.

He said these issues should occupy the attention of policymakers, educational authorities, teachers and parents as Ghana works to strengthen the relevance of its education system.

Dr Chambas emphasised that the country's long-term socio-economic transformation would depend on an education system that develops innovators, entrepreneurs and principled leaders capable of creating opportunities and driving sustainable growth.

He therefore urged government, educational institutions and other stakeholders to pursue reforms that place greater emphasis on creativity, critical thinking, practical skills, technological literacy and ethical leadership, arguing that such an approach would better position Ghana's youth to compete successfully in the global economy while contributing meaningfully to national development.

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