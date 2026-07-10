Mfantsipim opens nominations for 150th anniversary awards

The Planning Committee for Mfantsipim School's 150th anniversary celebrations has opened nominations for the Mfantsipim @150 Sesquicentennial Awards, inviting the public to honour individuals and organisations that have made exceptional contributions to the school's legacy and society.

The awards are one of the flagship events marking the school's sesquicentennial celebrations and are intended to recognise leadership, service, achievement and commitment that have strengthened Mfantsipim while contributing to Ghana and the international community.

Founded in 1876 by the Methodist Church as Wesleyan High School, Mfantsipim is recognised as Ghana's pioneering secondary school. Over the past 150 years, the institution—affectionately known as "Kwabotwe"—has built a reputation for discipline, academic excellence, leadership development and public service, producing generations of leaders who have shaped the country's development.

The school's motto has long been reflected in the spirit of its anniversary Jama: "We who attended Mfantsipim will serve her forever," underscoring the lifelong bond many alumni maintain with the institution.

According to the anniversary committee, the awards will celebrate individuals and organisations whose contributions have helped preserve and advance Mfantsipim's rich legacy while making a meaningful impact on society.

The committee is encouraging Old Boys, members of staff, students, parents, corporate organisations, institutions and the general public to nominate deserving candidates.

Awards will be presented in four broad categories:

Distinguished and Emerging Alumni

Education

Pan-Industry

MOBA Special Awards

The organisers are calling on anyone who knows an outstanding Old Boy, staff member, benefactor, organisation or friend of Mfantsipim whose contributions merit recognition to submit a nomination.

Nominations can be made through the official awards portal at awards.mfantsipim150.org or by scanning the QR code on the official awards publicity materials.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 31, 2026.

The Mfantsipim @150 Sesquicentennial Awards Ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2026, and is expected to be one of the highlights of the school's 150th anniversary celebrations.

The awards are designed not only to honour excellence but also to preserve the school's rich history and celebrate the individuals and institutions whose service has helped sustain Mfantsipim's tradition of producing leaders for Ghana and the wider world.

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