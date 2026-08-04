Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming Ohawu Agricultural College in the Volta Region into a fully-fledged university.

The assurance was given when the Minister received a delegation from the Volta Regional House of Chiefs and the Afife Traditional Council to discuss key educational development priorities in the region, the Education Ministry posted on social media.

According to the Minister, the transformation process will begin with the provision of the necessary infrastructure and resources, after which the appropriate legislative framework will be pursued to establish the institution as a university.

The meeting also focused on plans to establish a satellite campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Battor, as well as infrastructure development in selected schools across the Volta Region.

Mr Iddrisu assured the delegation that the Ministry of Education would continue to work closely with traditional authorities and other stakeholders to advance the proposed initiatives and expand access to quality education in the region.

The engagement forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry to strengthen educational infrastructure and improve higher education opportunities across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.