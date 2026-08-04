Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity

President John Dramani Mahama has commended the government and people of Jamaica for their resilience and swift recovery following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, describing the country’s response as a reflection of the strength and determination of its people.

Addressing a special joint sitting of Jamaica’s Parliament during his state visit on August 4, President Mahama said Jamaica’s ability to recover from the disaster demonstrated the nation’s enduring spirit.

"Let me use this occasion to commend the Government and people of Jamaica for your resilience and for your speedy recovery after Hurricane Melissa," he said.

The President noted that the pace of recovery was remarkable, adding that visitors to Kingston could hardly recognise the extent of the destruction caused by the storm.

"Since our visit here in Kingston, Jamaica, one would hardly recognise that Hurricane Melissa came through here. Jamaica has bounced back," he stated.

President Mahama said the recovery effort reflected Jamaica’s long-standing tradition of courage and resilience in the face of challenges.

He also highlighted Ghana’s support for Jamaica during the difficult period, saying the response demonstrated the deep friendship and solidarity between the two countries.

"When Hurricane Melissa’s widespread destruction in Jamaica occurred, Ghana responded as family," President Mahama said.

He explained that the Ghana Armed Forces Engineers Regiment was deployed to assist in reconstruction efforts, working closely with the Jamaica Defence Force, government agencies and local communities.

The Ghanaian team supported efforts to restore damaged infrastructure, rehabilitate public facilities and assist families rebuilding their lives after the disaster.

President Mahama said Ghana’s contribution was not simply an act of assistance but a practical expression of Pan-African solidarity.

"It was not simply an engineering assignment. It was a practical demonstration of Pan-African solidarity," he said.

He praised the professionalism, discipline and selfless service of the Ghanaian personnel involved in the recovery mission, saying their actions strengthened the bond between the two nations.

"Their work stands as a reminder that while the Atlantic Ocean separates our shores, it cannot separate our humanity," President Mahama stated.

He added that the relationship between Ghana and Jamaica is built on the understanding that nations must stand together during moments of hardship.

"When one member of our family suffers, the others must respond. That is the spirit of Pan-Africanism. That is the essence of South-South cooperation, and that is the enduring character of the friendship between Ghana and Jamaica," he said.

President Mahama said Jamaica’s recovery after Hurricane Melissa serves as another example of the country’s resilience and its ability to overcome adversity.

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