GACL sacks two airport car park workers over passenger extortion

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has dismissed two car park workers at the Accra International Airport over allegations of extorting money from travellers.

This forms part of efforts to eliminate the practice and improve passenger experience.

The Managing Director of GACL, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, disclosed the development during a visit by Parliament's Committee on Roads and Transportation to the airport on Tuesday.

According to her, the two workers were dismissed after the company received repeated complaints from passengers and was able to identify those responsible.

“Just about two weeks ago, we've had two people expelled from the airport in the car park workers who asked passengers for money. And instantly, because we were able to identify and zero in on the specific people, we were able to have them leave the airport immediately. So we are asking the general public to help us address these issues,” she said.

Mrs Opare said GACL remains committed to eliminating extortion and other forms of misconduct at the airport to ensure travellers enjoy a safe and seamless experience.

She appealed to members of the public to report any incidents of extortion or inappropriate conduct by airport staff to enable the company to take swift disciplinary action.

The dismissal of the two workers forms part of ongoing efforts by the airport operator to improve service delivery and strengthen accountability at Ghana's busiest international gateway.

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