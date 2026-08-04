Mahama to cut sod for seven-storey car park, airport hotel by end of August

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to cut the sod by the end of August for the construction of a seven-storey multi-purpose car park and airport hotel complex at the Accra International Airport.

The project forms part of the Ghana Airports Company Limited's (GACL) efforts to expand infrastructure and improve passenger facilities at the country's main aviation hub.

The development follows the relocation of the existing Terminal 3 car park to make way for the new facility, which is expected to be completed within 24 months.

During a visit by Parliament's Committee on Roads and Transportation to the airport, Managing Director of GACL, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, disclosed that preliminary works had already begun, with the contractor mobilising to site.

"We've started this project, we've handed over to the contractor and they are mobilising to site now as we speak. They are going to be starting the hoarding off of this site, and at the end of this month, God willing, we would invite His Excellency the President to come and cut sod. "Then we will continue the construction and, God willing, in 24 months from now, this project should be up and will be commissioned," she said.

According to GACL, the project is designed to address growing demand for parking at the airport while introducing hospitality facilities to enhance the overall passenger experience.

Once completed, the seven-storey complex is expected to significantly increase parking capacity, provide an airport hotel, and support the continued expansion of operations at Ghana's busiest international airport.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.