Ukraine hits more Wildberries sites as strike kills five in Moscow region

Two Wildberries warehouses were hit by Ukrainian strikes overnight on Monday, with another site apparently linked to Russia's largest online retailer also damaged near Moscow.

Ukraine has been targeting facilities operated by the company - often dubbed the "Russian Amazon" - in recent weeks.

At least five people were killed and 10 more injured at an industrial site about 69km (43 miles) south of the Kremlin, local officials said, without confirming it was run by Wildberries.

Elsewhere, officials did confirm two other Wildberries sites were hit in the St Petersburg and Tver regions.

Kyiv says the depots supply the Russian military, which Moscow denies.

Russia's defence ministry said it had intercepted and destroyed 320 drones overnight.

Meanwhile, strikes launched by Russia across Ukraine killed at least four people.

Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov said a warehouse was hit and caught fire, at an industrial site in Chekhov on the outskirts of Moscow, while an electrical substation and an administration building were also damaged.

He wrote on Telegram that seven of the 10 people injured were in a moderate condition, with one in a serious condition.

Ukrainian media reported that the warehouse site was linked to Wildberries. It was listed on Russia's Yandex search engine as being associated with the company.

The company has not commented publicly but confirmed its facility in the St Petersburg region was hit.

A video from social media, verified by the Reuters news agency, showed a Wildberries warehouse burning and a large plume of dark smoking coming from the building.

The governor of the Tver region said a Wildberries facility had also been damaged there overnight.

Local officials in the Samara region confirmed on Tuesday that a warehouse operated by Wilberries that was hit by Ukrainian drones on Sunday had been completely destroyed, along with all the goods stored there, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said an 89-year-old woman was killed and two girls, aged two and 12, were among seven injured in a Russian strike on the southern port city of Mykolaiv overnight.

A woman and two girls, aged five and 10, were killed in a strike on a residential area in Sumy, and another four people were injured, it said.

Russian strikes also injured two people in the city of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, while a food warehouse was set on fire in Dnipro, according to the State Emergency Service.

It comes a day after a busy beach in southern Russia was hit by a drone, killing seven people and injuring 58, according to Russian officials.

Social media footage verified by the BBC shows a drone crashing and exploding on a beach in the Krasnodar region as tourists look on from the shore and in the water.

Some Ukrainian Telegram channels have claimed it crashed onto the beach as a result of electronic warfare which jammed the drone's signal, while eyewitnesses were quoted by Russian media as saying gunfire preceded the explosion, indicating that air defences may have tried to shoot the drone down.

The area's regional governor accused Ukraine of "a deliberate strike on civilians". Ukraine has not commented.

Both sides deny targeting civilians deliberately.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.