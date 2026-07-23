Ukraine’s ousted defence minister insists on being reinstated

Ukraine's ousted defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov has refused to accept an alternative post in Volodymyr Zelensky's government, insisting he wants his job back.

He thanked the president, but said there were "only three positions in the state - in addition to soldiers on the battlefield - which determine the course of the war: president, defence minister and commander-in-chief".

Zelensky said he had offered Fedorov several posts, including deputy prime minister.

Last week's removal of Fedorov - who is praised for transforming the armed forces - triggered mass protests. Zelensky was later forced to sack commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who conflicted with Fedorov.

Some protesters say the firing of Syrskyi is not enough, vowing to continue their street demonstrations until Fedorov is reinstated as defence minister.

Fedorov, 35, has been credited for using data to significantly improve the Ukrainian army performance on the front line and other innovations, including his successful Army of Drones initiative. He has also been praised for leading a drive against corruption.

Gen Syrskyi, 60, played a key role in the successful defence of the capital Kyiv during the first days of the Russian full-scale invasion in February 2022. But he is now seen by many in Ukraine as a Soviet-school commander reluctant to implement much-needed radical changes in the army.

In a statement sent to journalists on Thursday, Fedorov said his team had a "specific plan how to end the war" when he was appointed defence minister in January.

The key elements were the protection of the skies, stabilisation of the front, and also strikes against Russia's economy, he said.

"For six months, we have consistently implemented this very plan. For the first time in recent years, Ukraine has begun to seize the initiative [on the battlefield].

"Our collective results have created something unprecedented - a window of opportunity to force Russia into peace through strength. And we cannot afford to lose it."

He stressed that he had never been seeking any "post or status", but only wanted to have the "opportunity to really influence the result and bring Ukraine's victory closer".

Fedorov has already been replaced by Yevhenii Khmara, a former top official at Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

Zelensky, who earlier this week had a meeting with Fedorov, revealed that he had offered him the post of deputy prime minister for military innovation.

"This is a very important role," the president said on Thursday, "because innovation must be co-ordinated with the leadership of the defence ministry, the commander-in-chief... and the president."

But Fedorov refused. It's not clear if his statement means that negotiations over his future are at an end.

Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said discussions were continuing "and it would be inappropriate to disclose details at this stage".

Fedorov's removal triggered streets protests across Ukraine

If Zelensky thought he had resolved this issue with the appointment of the new commander-in-chief, Mykhailo Drapatyi, Fedorov's latest comments are a clear indication that this battle of wills remains unresolved.

Fedorov clearly does not believe any other position would allow him to continue to drive innovation and reform in the way that he would like. Without a ministry at his disposal, he is probably right.

He believes, and his vocal supporters believe, that he is responsible for much of Ukraine's recent success, although he was careful to credit "our collective results" in his statement.

Some observers have been pushing back, pointing out that Ukraine's current successes, in terms of long- and medium-range drone strikes into Russia, have their roots in plans laid down more than a year ago when Syrskyi was commander-in-chief.

But it 'is clear that many Ukrainians - while happy that Zelensky has replaced his unpopular military chief with the much younger and highly rated Drapatyi - still regard Fedorov as indispensable and are furious with the president for his initial decision to cast him aside.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.