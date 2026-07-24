Ireland announces €125m Ukraine support package

Audio By Carbonatix
Ireland is to provide a further €125m (£106m) in support to Ukraine next year, the government has announced.
The package includes €100m for non-lethal military equipment, as well as a further €25m to help restore and protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
The announcement was made as Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin visited Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Martin, who described the conflict as an "unprovoked war of aggression" said support for Ukraine is a top priority for the Irish presidency of the Council of the EU.
The package means Ireland has provided more than €670m (£571m) in support to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022.
Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee said Russia continued to target Ukrainian towns, cities and critical infrastructure, adding that the funding would help strengthen Ukraine's resilience.
"Ukraine is a central focus of our EU presidency", she said.
"Russia continues its indiscriminate attacks against Ukraine's towns and cities. Tragically, civilian casualties are now at their highest since the full-scale invasion began. Our support will help defend Ukraine from these brutal attacks."
The minister added that Ireland is "committed to supporting Ukraine's EU accession path".
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