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Woman dies and child injured in collision between car and truck

Source: BBC  
  25 July 2026 10:34am
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A woman in her 50s has died and a child has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Republic of Ireland.

The collision between a car and a truck happened after 17:00 local time on the R162 at Corclare, Shercock in County Cavan on Friday.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, died at the scene.

A young girl, who was a passenger, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Gardaí (Irish police) said a number of other people who were travelling in the vehicles received medical treatment at the scene but no other injuries have been reported.

The road is currently closed for forensic examinations and diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.

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