Woman arrested for allegedly murdering husband after misunderstanding

Audio By Carbonatix
A 40-year-old woman, identified only as Mmaa, has been arrested by the Bole District Police Command in the Savannah Region for allegedly murdering her husband at Bole.
The deceased, a farmer, reportedly had nine children with the suspect, with the youngest being about four years old.
According to one of their children who spoke to Adom News, the parents had a misunderstanding during the night, but she did not consider it serious and went to sleep.
She said she later woke up after hearing her mother allegedly threatening to kill her father before hitting him on the head while he was asleep.
The children, according to her, quickly ran to seek help from neighbours and returned to find their father unconscious and lying in a pool of blood.
He was rushed to the Bole District Government Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The body has since been released to the family for burial, while the suspect remains in police custody at the Bole Police Station as investigations continue.
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