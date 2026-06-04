Woman dead in Adenta New Site building collapse

Audio By Carbonatix
A woman has died after a two-storey residential building collapsed at Adenta New Site near Da Yesu Ase Supermarket in the Greater Accra Region following heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Margaret Kpeli, a mother of three.
Her sister, Georgina Robinson, confirmed the incident in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, June 4.
According to her, Margaret and her three children were trapped under the rubble when the building gave way during the downpour.
The children were rescued alive but sustained various injuries and were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.
Margaret, however, was later found beneath the debris in an unconscious state. She was retrieved and handed over to the Adenta District Police, where she was later confirmed dead.
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from the National Headquarters, Legon, and Abelemkpe Fire Stations were deployed to the scene shortly after the collapse to carry out rescue operations.
During the operation, a dog that had also been trapped in the rubble was rescued alive.
In an earlier statement, the GNFS commended residents who assisted in the initial rescue efforts and acknowledged the support of all emergency responders, including the Ghana Police Service and medical teams, whose coordination helped bring the situation under control.
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