Woman, two children die in Dome flood tragedy as death toll rises

Audio By Carbonatix
A woman and two children have been found dead in floodwaters at Dome following the heavy rains that triggered widespread flooding across parts of the Greater Accra Region.
The three bodies were recovered after floodwaters engulfed sections of the community, adding to the growing death toll from Monday’s devastating floods.
The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially confirmed.
The tragic discovery comes after hours of torrential rainfall submerged homes, stranded motorists and disrupted traffic across several parts of Accra.
Communities including Alajo, Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija and sections of the Mallam–Kasoa Highway were among the hardest hit, with floodwaters causing extensive damage to vehicles, homes and other properties.
Emergency response teams have been deployed to affected communities to assist stranded residents, while authorities continue to assess the extent of the destruction.
Officials are urging residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate to higher ground whenever water levels begin to rise and to avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.
The Presidency has also appealed to the public to remain vigilant, comply with official safety directives and call the national emergency number, 112, for assistance in flood-related emergencies.
Authorities have reiterated that public safety remains the top priority as rescue and recovery efforts continue across affected communities.
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