Woman jailed five years for human trafficking

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 43-year-old Nigerian woman to five years’ imprisonment for human trafficking and ordered her deportation after she serves her sentence.

Eugenia Ifeoma pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking and guilty with explanation to illegal entry into Ghana.

The court convicted her on her own plea.

The prosecution, led by the Ghana Immigration Service, told the court that Ifeoma recruited, transported and harboured two Nigerian females, aged 19 and 17, for prostitution after bringing them into Ghana through unapproved routes.

The court heard that Ifeoma travelled from Ghana to Nigeria on March 2, 2026, where she met the victims’ brother, who asked her to bring his two sisters to Ghana.

Although she initially declined, she later agreed and paid for their transportation.

Ifeoma took the victims to Asankragua on their arrival in Ghana, supplied them with packs of condoms and demanded a daily remittance of GH¢200 from their earnings.

The prosecution said she also threatened to send her fetish priest after the victims if they attempted to abscond.

The Ghana Immigration Service at Asankragua arrested Ifeoma following intelligence, and investigations established that she had entered Ghana through unapproved routes.

Explaining her plea on the illegal entry charge, Ifeoma told the court that she was unaware it was an offence to bring others into Ghana.

The trial judge held that the explanation did not amount to a defence, convicted her and sentenced her to five years’ imprisonment.

The court also ordered her deportation after she completes her custodial sentence.

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