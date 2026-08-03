Chiefs, queens who engage in or aid galamsey will be prosecuted – Bono Minister warns 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has cautioned traditional leaders against engaging in or aiding illegal mining (galamsey) in their respective communities.
Instead, he said the government, through the ‘Blue Water Guards’, required the support and cooperation of the chiefs and queens as well as community members to tackle illegal mining and logging and to safeguard forest resources and water bodies.
Mr Akwaboa gave the caution when he extended his regional “Accountability to the people” tour to the Wenchi municipality of the region.
Addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Wenchi, he warned that any chief or queen who aided or supported illegal mining activities would be prosecuted.
Mr Akwaboa explained that the Blue Water Guards had begun full operation in the region and called for community support and asked the public to report suspected illegal mining activities in their localities to the security agencies.
As part of the visit, the Regional Minister inspected progress of work on the construction of a new clinic at Buoko, a six-unit classroom block project at Mensahkrom, a water supply project at Mallam/Ayigbe, and a Community-based Health Planning Service Compound project at Asampu.
Mr Akwaboa also inspected works on a six-unit classroom block project at Aboabo, another six-unit classroom block at Kaamu/Gensoso, as well as the 24-hour market project at Wenchi and the 30-million Euro Water System Project at Wenchi.
Earlier, the Minister, accompanied by Madam Gloria Opoku Gyamfi, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, and Alhaji Seidu Haruna, the Member of Parliament for Wenchi Constituency, paid courtesy to Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, the Paramount Chief of the Wenchi Traditional Area.
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