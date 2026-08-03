We’ll present petitions to Supreme Court, Jubilee House, Parliament – Nana B outlines August 6 protest plan

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed that its planned nationwide demonstration scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, will proceed as planned .

National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has outlined the details of the protest, including the specific routes and petitions to be presented at three key institutions .

According to Nana B, the demonstration will commence at 5:00 a.m. with gathering in front of the Supreme Court in Accra. The party will present its first petition at the Supreme Court.

"We'll present the first petition at the Supreme Court. And then we'll move straight in front of the streets, the Yoko street, the street in front of Yoko. Then we'll just move straight to Jubilee House to present the other petition," Nana B stated.

The protest will conclude with a third petition being sent to Parliament House, which will be presented by the party's leadership in Parliament .

The protest, themed "Democracy Under Attack," is intended to defend Ghana's democratic values and institutions .

"The time for silence is over. The New Patriotic Party hereby serves notice that on the 6th of August, in collaboration with other political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies, student movements, youth movements and all well-meaning citizens, we shall embark on a massive demonstration to defend our democracy," Nana B said at a press conference .

The planned demonstration follows the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu .

The NPP has raised concerns over the Attorney General's handling of the appeal, accusing the state of presenting a weak defence before the court . According to Nana B, the outcome of the case raises questions about the commitment to fighting corruption and protecting Ghana's democratic institutions .

Nana B emphasised that the demonstration is in response to what the party describes as actions undermining Ghana's democracy and the rule of law .

President Mahama and the NDC cannot suppress our democracy," he said, explaining the rationale for the nationwide action.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an NPP communications team member and spokesperson for former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said the demonstration was driven by what he described as arrests of opposition figures and government critics, charges over alleged insults, the detention of TikTok users and journalists, and the misuse of bail conditions .

The protest will first be held in Accra before being replicated in other parts of the country at later dates .

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