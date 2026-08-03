We’ll present petitions to Supreme Court, Jubilee House, Parliament – Nana B outlines August 6 protest plan

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has confirmed that its planned nationwide demonstration scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026, will proceed as planned .
National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has outlined the details of the protest, including the specific routes and petitions to be presented at three key institutions .
According to Nana B, the demonstration will commence at 5:00 a.m. with gathering in front of the Supreme Court in Accra. The party will present its first petition at the Supreme Court.
"We'll present the first petition at the Supreme Court. And then we'll move straight in front of the streets, the Yoko street, the street in front of Yoko. Then we'll just move straight to Jubilee House to present the other petition," Nana B stated.
The protest will conclude with a third petition being sent to Parliament House, which will be presented by the party's leadership in Parliament .
The protest, themed "Democracy Under Attack," is intended to defend Ghana's democratic values and institutions .
"The time for silence is over. The New Patriotic Party hereby serves notice that on the 6th of August, in collaboration with other political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies, student movements, youth movements and all well-meaning citizens, we shall embark on a massive demonstration to defend our democracy," Nana B said at a press conference .
The planned demonstration follows the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu .
The NPP has raised concerns over the Attorney General's handling of the appeal, accusing the state of presenting a weak defence before the court . According to Nana B, the outcome of the case raises questions about the commitment to fighting corruption and protecting Ghana's democratic institutions .
Nana B emphasised that the demonstration is in response to what the party describes as actions undermining Ghana's democracy and the rule of law .
President Mahama and the NDC cannot suppress our democracy," he said, explaining the rationale for the nationwide action.
Dennis Miracles Aboagye, an NPP communications team member and spokesperson for former Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, said the demonstration was driven by what he described as arrests of opposition figures and government critics, charges over alleged insults, the detention of TikTok users and journalists, and the misuse of bail conditions .
The protest will first be held in Accra before being replicated in other parts of the country at later dates .
Latest Stories
-
Seven arrested over Damankungyili–Nyeshie clashes which left one dead
6 minutes
-
One killed, 6 injured as Sagnarigu MUSEC imposes curfew after clashes in Damankungyili-Nyeshie
6 minutes
-
Oforikrom Assembly takes over abandoned projects with DACF support
8 minutes
-
Sinapi Aba defeats Sandvik to retain Corporate Match Play golf title
19 minutes
-
Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
32 minutes
-
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
36 minutes
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
47 minutes
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
56 minutes
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
1 hour
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
1 hour
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
2 hours
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
2 hours
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
2 hours
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
2 hours
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
2 hours