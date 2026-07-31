Supreme Court ruling may escalate campaign costs, monetisation – Prof.  Seidu warns 

Professor Alidu Mahama Seidu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, has cautioned that the Supreme Court’s (SC) ruling abolishing the delegate system of voting within political parties could significantly increase the cost and monetisation of political campaigns.

He explained that the implementation of the ruling would “double, triple and quadruple” the expenses involved in campaigning for internal party positions and against opponents from other political parties.

“It will make political campaigning exhaustive and fatigued, and politicians would have to find alternative resources to fund their campaigns, which could breed corruption,” Prof. Seidu told the media at Parliament House, in Accra, on Wednesday.

Prof. Seidu noted that while the ruling expands participation and strengthens constitutional principles, it may also undermine inclusivity and place undue financial burdens on aspirants.

The Supreme Court, in a 5–2 majority decision, directed that all party members in good standing must be allowed to vote in electing leaders and parliamentary candidates, effectively replacing the long-standing delegate system with a “one member, one vote” approach.

The constitutional challenge was filed by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Dr. Christine Amoako-Nuamah, belonging to different political parties in Ghana,who argued that restricting voting rights to a privileged few was inconsistent with democratic principles enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

The Attorney-General’s Department supported the challenge, stressing that political parties must reflect constitutional values of equality, participation and universal suffrage.

The ruling is expected to reshape the organisation of political parties and the conduct of future presidential, parliamentary and executive primaries.

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