Delegates system ruling may deepen inequality in parliamentary primaries — Ahmed Ibrahim

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has expressed concerns that the Supreme Court’s decision to abolish the political party delegates system could have implications for the representation of minority tribes and communities in Parliament.

While acknowledging that the ruling may be consistent with constitutional provisions, Mr Ibrahim argued that its practical impact could deepen social inequalities by giving larger communities greater influence in parliamentary primaries.

Speaking to journalists, the Minister described the decision as “socially discriminatory”, stressing that Ghana’s diverse ethnic and community structures must be considered when assessing its consequences.

“If the Supreme Court is bringing this kind of rule, it is constitutionally right but socially discriminatory because minority tribes will not be represented,” he said.

Mr Ibrahim explained that in constituencies with multiple ethnic groups, communities with larger populations could dominate the selection process, potentially limiting the chances of smaller groups producing parliamentary candidates.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Professor Alidu Mahama Seidu, has raised concerns that the ruling could unintentionally increase the role of money in political party primaries.

Prof. Seidu argued that opening up the selection process to all party members in good standing would require aspirants to engage a much wider electorate, increasing the cost of campaigns.

He cautioned that the financial pressure associated with reaching a larger voting base could push some candidates to seek funding from questionable sources.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 29, ruled that the delegates system used by political parties to elect parliamentary and presidential candidates is unconstitutional. The Court directed political parties to adopt a more inclusive voting system within one year.

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