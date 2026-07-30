Felix Kwakye Ofosu rejects claims government influenced Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu acquittal

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rejected claims that the government bears responsibility for the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit and discharge former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.
Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said criticism directed at the government over the appellate court’s ruling was misplaced, insisting that the judiciary acted independently in determining the case.
According to him, the government’s position had already been made clear by the Attorney-General during the court proceedings, adding that Ghanaians should exercise patience and rely on facts rather than emotion when commenting on judicial decisions.
“The stance of government on this issue has been expressed by the Attorney-General in court. One of the things we need to learn in this country is that we need to be patient in the analysis of things that come,” he said.
He argued that there was no justification for blaming the government for a decision taken by the Court of Appeal.
“There is no basis to blame government for anything that the Court of Appeal has done. I have seen people condemning government, and there is zero basis for that. We must avoid emotive responses when there are facts,” he stated.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu noted that Tamakloe-Attionu filed her appeal nearly two years ago and stressed that the same judiciary that convicted her had now overturned the conviction.
“It is the same judiciary that convicted her, so how is it now government’s fault that she has been acquitted? She appealed her sentence two years ago. How does government bear responsibility for a Court of Appeal ruling? Courts don’t deal with public opinion. Any claim that government bears responsibility on this matter is baseless,” he said.
The comments follow Thursday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal, which acquitted and discharged the former MASLOC CEO after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.
Tamakloe-Attionu had faced charges including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, unauthorised commitment resulting in financial obligation for the government and money laundering.
Latest Stories
-
Archbishop of Canterbury committed to £100m slavery fund while on Cape Coast Castle tour
3 minutes
-
Trump considers pulling Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination as senators hold out
14 minutes
-
Oprah Winfrey to close her school for girls in South Africa
23 minutes
-
Apple warns of future ‘supply constraints’ for Mac, iPhone, iPad
32 minutes
-
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three firms during cyber tests
43 minutes
-
India wants to join the strawberry superpowers
52 minutes
-
Hundreds of migrants swim from Morocco to Spanish enclave of Ceuta
3 hours
-
VAAL Real Estate launches Moonbow to expand premium housing in Accra
3 hours
-
Anowah Afrique seeks strategic partnerships to boost jobs and drive Ghana’s industrial growth
3 hours
-
Gov’t announces week-long national tribute to ‘Departed 8’ of helicopter crash
3 hours
-
Two granted bail over alleged possession of suspected narcotics, attempted bribery
4 hours
-
High Court dismisses Faiza Seidu Wuni’s travel request for son’s treatment
4 hours
-
Ghana Immigration Service arrests 102 foreign nationals in cyber fraud raid
4 hours
-
Trede Police investigate death of taxi driver in his car at Kotwi-Nkoranza
4 hours
-
‘Ready to write Chelsea story’ – Lacroix makes £52m move
4 hours