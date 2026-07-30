Felix Kwakye Ofosu rejects claims government influenced Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu acquittal

The Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rejected claims that the government bears responsibility for the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit and discharge former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said criticism directed at the government over the appellate court’s ruling was misplaced, insisting that the judiciary acted independently in determining the case.

According to him, the government’s position had already been made clear by the Attorney-General during the court proceedings, adding that Ghanaians should exercise patience and rely on facts rather than emotion when commenting on judicial decisions.

“The stance of government on this issue has been expressed by the Attorney-General in court. One of the things we need to learn in this country is that we need to be patient in the analysis of things that come,” he said.

He argued that there was no justification for blaming the government for a decision taken by the Court of Appeal.

“There is no basis to blame government for anything that the Court of Appeal has done. I have seen people condemning government, and there is zero basis for that. We must avoid emotive responses when there are facts,” he stated.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu noted that Tamakloe-Attionu filed her appeal nearly two years ago and stressed that the same judiciary that convicted her had now overturned the conviction.

“It is the same judiciary that convicted her, so how is it now government’s fault that she has been acquitted? She appealed her sentence two years ago. How does government bear responsibility for a Court of Appeal ruling? Courts don’t deal with public opinion. Any claim that government bears responsibility on this matter is baseless,” he said.

The comments follow Thursday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal, which acquitted and discharged the former MASLOC CEO after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Tamakloe-Attionu had faced charges including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, unauthorised commitment resulting in financial obligation for the government and money laundering.

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