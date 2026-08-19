Newborn baby found in dustbin at Kasoa Main Station toilet

Audio By Carbonatix
A newborn baby has been found abandoned in a dustbin at the public toilet of the Kasoa Main Station in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.
The baby was discovered by a woman who had gone to the facility to use the washroom.
According to eyewitnesses, the woman was shocked to find the newborn inside the dustbin and immediately raised an alarm, attracting the attention of people nearby.
Some commercial drivers and bystanders who responded to the distress call quickly retrieved the baby and rushed her to the Kasoa Polyclinic for medical attention.
The incident has since been reported to the police, who have begun investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the abandonment.
Police are also working to identify and locate the person responsible for leaving the newborn at the public toilet.
Eyewitnesses who were present at the scene have been recounting how the baby was discovered and rescued.
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