Kasoa, Odupong Ofaakor chiefs call for removal of MCE over alleged incompetence, disrespect

Traditional authorities in Kasoa, Odupong Ofaakor and surrounding communities have called on President John Dramani Mahama to remove the Awutu Senya East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Seth Serwonoo Banini, over allegations of incompetence and disrespect towards traditional leaders.

The chiefs made the demand during the 2026 Awubia Festival in Kasoa, where they expressed concerns about the administration of the municipality and what they described as inadequate collaboration between the Municipal Assembly and traditional authorities.

According to the traditional leaders, the performance of the Assembly under the MCE has fallen below their expectations since he assumed office.

They cited the municipality’s reported position in the latest ranking of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Central Region, claiming that Awutu Senya East placed last.

The chiefs also accused the MCE of allegedly interfering in chieftaincy matters and failing to accord traditional authorities the respect they deserve.

They further expressed concern over comments they attributed to the MCE regarding traditional authorities and land ownership, which they said portrayed chiefs and land custodians in a negative light.

Speaking to the media at the festival, the Boundary Chief of the Awutu Traditional Council, Nai Atopi, appealed to President Mahama and the Central Regional Minister to consider replacing the MCE with someone capable of working closely with the traditional authorities.

He said the chiefs no longer wanted Mr Banini to continue as MCE, alleging that his conduct was negatively affecting the fortunes of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kasoa.

Nai Atopi said the municipality needed an MCE who would respect traditional institutions and work collaboratively with them to accelerate development.

The Mankrado of the Odupong Ofaakor Stool, Nai Darko Ankrah, and the Odikro of Kasoa, Nai Saani Seidu, also raised concerns about what they described as attempts to use political authority to intimidate traditional leaders.

They stressed that political office holders should respect the independence and authority of traditional institutions and avoid actions that could undermine them.

The traditional authorities called for improved relations between the Municipal Assembly and traditional leaders, stressing that mutual respect and cooperation were essential to promoting development and maintaining peace in Kasoa and the wider Awutu Senya East Municipality.

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