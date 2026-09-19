National

Gindabour: Court remands 44 accused persons into police custody

Source: Isaac Nongya  
  19 September 2026 1:11pm
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The Magistrate Court in Buipe, in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, has remanded all 44 accused persons to police custody.

The suspects are expected to reappear in court on October 12, 2026.

Their plea of not guilty to two charges, conspiracy and murder, was rejected by the court presided over by his honour Livingstone Yaw Lartey Ameevor.

They are being charged with the murder of General Constable Kofi Redeemer Owusu, who was allegedly lynched by some unidentified residents in Gindabour in a retaliatory mob attack over the death of a prominent teacher and a son of Gindabour, Abu Seidu.

Among the accused are 10 females (ages 13- 25) and 34 males.

Even though the actual cause of death is yet to be uncovered, initial accounts from both police and eyewitnesses agreed that the deceased teacher had an encounter with the police on patrol duty on the Gindabour stretch of the Sawla-Wa highway road, during which the deceased sped off with his motorcycle.

But after pursuing him with their [Police] vehicle, he was allegedly found lying on the ground unconscious and was taken into the police vehicle but died shortly in their hands.

News of his death quickly circulated in the community and sparked anger and tension, a situation which triggered the mob attack on the police, leading to the killing of the police officer and injury of others.


Police yesterday, October 18th, effected another arrest described as the largest arrest of 61 suspects from their hideouts in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District and moved to the regional capital of Damongo.

This latest arrest, according to police sources, is a breakthrough, serving as the single largest arrest made in their attempts to uncover the killers of their departed compatriot, Kofi Redeemer Owusu.

Our sources, however, linked their arrest to the death of the police constable.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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