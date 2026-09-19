Gospel of Justice: Yeji conference empowers boat masters’ wives to end child labour on the Volta Lake

More than 250 gather in Yeji as GlobeServe Ministries and Westwood Community Church unite to rescue children from exploitation.

A Silent Cry Across the Volta Lake. Every morning, before the sun breaks over the Volta Lake, a silent cry rises from the water.

It is the cry of children—some as young as five years old—forced to dive deep into dangerous waters, row heavy boats, and untangle fishing nets. These children, trapped in a cycle of exploitation and forced labour, have become the forgotten victims of poverty and trafficking in Ghana's fishing communities.

But this September, the town of Yeji became a beacon of hope.

A historic gathering in Yeji

More than 250 participants—chiefs, queen mothers, boat masters, pastors, mothers, government representatives, and international partners—gathered for the Gospel of Justice Conference 2026, one of the largest gatherings yet in Yeji's history of justice initiatives.

Organised by GlobeServe Ministries International in partnership with Westwood Community Church (USA), the conference lifted its voice for children who are too often silenced by exploitation, trafficking, and forced labour along the Volta Lake.

The Reality of Child Trafficking

Rev. Dr. Samuel A.K. Dunya, Founder of GlobeServe Ministries, did not mince words about the crisis.

"Child trafficking and child labour is still real, particularly in communities such as Yeji and other fishing communities where these children are kept captive by the boat masters who use them for fishing, thereby truncating their education," he said.

The annual conference, held every September, brings together boat masters and their wives to discuss the threat of child labour and provide them with alternative livelihoods.

Empowering Women: The Key to Ending Child Labour. Rev. Dr. Dunya believes that poverty drives trafficking. That is why GlobeServe focuses on equipping women—the backbone of these fishing communities.

This year, 100 boat masters' wives learned to make soap, antiseptic, pomade, ointments, and pastries. Each woman received start-up materials to begin her own small business.

Asked if the impact has been felt after five years, Rev. Dunya was optimistic.

"Communities are now seeing mothers build income that keeps their children in school instead of on the lake," he said. "To end child labour on the Volta Lake, we must not only arrest and blame the people, but we must also teach them the effects, show them affection, and provide them with something better to do."

A global partnership for justice

Erica Abdul Haliq travelled all the way from Minnesota, USA, to represent Westwood Community Church at the conference.

"I'm honored to be part of this mission that seeks to help get these children back to school through the justice conference," she said.

The partnership between GlobeServe Ministries and Westwood Community Church demonstrates the power of international collaboration in addressing local challenges.

Voices of Change

Beneficiaries of the entrepreneurial training shared their gratitu

de with Joy News, explaining how the skills acquired will help them support their families and keep their children in school.

For these women, the training is not just about learning a trade—it is about reclaiming their dignity and securing a better future for their children.

A movement, not just a conference

The Gospel of Justice Conference is more than an annual event. It is a movement to ensure that the only things diving deep on the Volta Lake are the fish—not the dreams of its children.

While the fight against child trafficking and forced labour is far from over, the people of Yeji are proving that with education, empowerment, and partnership, change is possible.

About GlobeServe Ministries International

GlobeServe Ministries International is a faith-based organisation committed to justice, community development, and the protection of vulnerable children in Ghana's fishing communities.

About Westwood Community Church

Westwood Community Church is a United States-based church dedicated to global missions and social justice initiatives.

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