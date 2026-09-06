Kumawu MP leads stakeholders meeting on human rights, child labour

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Sekyere Kumawu and Chairman of Parliament’s Human Rights Committee, Ernest Yaw Anim, has brought together key stakeholders in the district to strengthen collaboration on human rights protection and the fight against child labour.
The meeting, organised in partnership with the International Justice Mission (IJM), brought together representatives of the Kumawu Traditional Council, Local Council of Churches, Muslim Community, Department of Social Welfare, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).
The stakeholders examined the challenges confronting children in the district and discussed how traditional authorities, religious bodies, state institutions and community leaders could work together to safeguard their rights and wellbeing.
Mr Anim urged stakeholders, particularly assembly members and community leaders, to take greater responsibility for identifying and addressing situations that expose children to harmful forms of labour, including activities associated with illegal mining.
Community Engagement Specialist at IJM, Richard Akwasi Offei, commended Mr Anim for facilitating the engagement and called for stronger collaboration among institutions responsible for child protection, particularly Social Welfare and traditional authorities.
The District Director of CHRAJ, Desmond Azemeyuo, also encouraged residents to report suspected cases of human rights violations and child abuse, assuring them that his office remained available to receive complaints and support efforts to protect children.
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