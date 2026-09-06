Kumawu MP calls for urgent action on SHS infrastructure deficits

The Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim, has appealed to the government and the Ministry of Education to urgently address infrastructure deficits confronting schools across the country.

He said inadequate classrooms, congestion and insufficient accommodation facilities continued to affect teaching and learning in some senior high schools.

Mr Anim made the call while supporting 500 BECE candidates in the Sekyere Kumawu District with essential items to prepare them for senior high school.

He noted that some students were confronted with inadequate sleeping facilities, including situations where available beds were insufficient to accommodate all students.

He therefore called for increased investment in educational infrastructure to provide students with safe and conducive environments for learning.

The MP also appealed to the government, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to strengthen measures to motivate teachers and improve their working conditions.

He said motivated teachers were essential to delivering quality education and preparing students to become responsible and productive citizens.

Mr Anim further condemned sexual relationships between teachers and students, describing such conduct as unacceptable.

He called on teachers to desist from all forms of sexual misconduct involving students and urged the Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education to strengthen monitoring and supervision in schools.

He said headteachers, supervisors and other education authorities must ensure that teachers entrusted with the care of children acted professionally and protected the welfare and future of students.

Mr Anim said investing in human capital remained one of his major priorities, explaining that the ultimate goal was to see young people from the constituency become professionals who would contribute to the development of the district and Ghana.

He expressed the hope that beneficiaries of his educational support would eventually become doctors, nurses, engineers, lawyers, teachers and other professionals.

The MP said producing educated, productive and financially independent young people would constitute one of the greatest legacies of his service to the constituency.

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