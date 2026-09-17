National

Kumawu MP Ernest Yaw Anim supports 500 fresh SHS students with school items

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  17 September 2026 4:24pm
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Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim, has supported 500 boarding students among more than 1,000 fresh SHS entrants from the constituency with essential prospectus items ahead of their admission to senior high school.

The beneficiaries received items including chop boxes, trunks, mattresses, plastic buckets, cutlery sets, bowls, exercise books and school bags to help ease the financial burden on parents as their children begin SHS.

Separately, the MP has rewarded the top-performing student from each of 50 schools in the constituency with GH¢500 each as part of efforts to encourage academic excellence.

The GH¢500 cash support is specifically for the 50 best students and is separate from the prospectus items provided to the 500 SHS entrants.

Mr Anim said education remains his top priority and pledged to continue supporting students and reducing the burden on parents while giving children in Kumawu a fair chance to succeed.

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