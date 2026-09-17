Fidelity Bank opens 82nd Branch in New Sebrepor-Afienya, expanding access to banking services

Fidelity Bank Ghana has expanded its physical presence across the country with the opening of its Afienya Road Branch, bringing the Bank’s total number of branches to 82 across 14 regions.

The new branch, located in the rapidly growing New Sebrepor–Gbetsile-Afienya corridor, along the Afienya highway, is part of Fidelity Bank’s commitment to bringing convenient, accessible and quality banking services closer to Ghanaians, particularly in emerging communities with growing commercial and residential activity.

Speaking at the official opening, Godfred Attafuah, Divisional Director, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank Ghana, said the decision to establish the branch was driven by the needs and growth of the communities along the New Sebrepor– Gbetsile-Afienya corridor.

“For years, if you lived in the New Sebrepor– Gbetsile-Afienya corridor and needed to see your bank, you travelled. You went to Tema. Today, that journey ends. The Afienya Road Branch is open, and it is yours,” he said.

He noted that the New Sebrepor–Gbetsile-Afienya enclave has experienced significant growth, with increasing economic activity driven by traders, small businesses, construction, young entrepreneurs, and families. The opening of the branch, he said, reflects Fidelity Bank’s belief that customers should have access to quality banking services regardless of where they live.

“Being a Ghanaian bank means being within reach of Ghanaians. Not just in Accra. Not just where the numbers are obvious. Everywhere our people are,” Mr Attafuah said.

The Afienya Road Branch is Fidelity Bank’s latest addition to a growing national network that includes branches in communities such as Jirapa, Tafo-Pamkrono, Tanoso, Bibiani, Sefwi Wiawso and Goaso. The Bank also operates the largest agency network with over 8,000 agents nationwide, providing customers with additional access to basic banking services.

Mr Attafuah said the Bank’s approach is guided by its values of being passionate to serve and driven to excellence, adding that customers should feel recognised and understood whenever they interact with the Bank.

“When you walk into this branch, you should feel known. Not processed. Known. And that is our promise to you,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Kpone-Katamanso, Hon. Joseph Akwetey Tettey, welcomed Fidelity Bank’s decision to establish a branch in the constituency, describing it as a positive development for the area’s growing population and business community.

He noted that the Kpone-Katamanso area has a population of approximately 417,000 and said the Bank’s presence would help facilitate business and individual financial activities while creating opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

“I am happy that Fidelity Bank has taken this decision to come here. Your coming will help us a lot and facilitate business for individuals and also help us take care of the micro, small and medium enterprises around,” he said.

He further encouraged the Bank to explore flexible financing approaches to better support smaller businesses within the catchment area.

The opening comes as Fidelity Bank prepares to mark 20 years of operations in Ghana. From its origins as a discount house, the Bank has grown into the country’s largest privately owned Ghanaian bank, with a nationwide network of branches and agencies serving millions of customers.

The Afienya Road Branch therefore represents Fidelity’s continued investment in communities and its commitment to making banking more accessible as Ghana’s economic centres continue to expand.

Mr. Attafuah expressed appreciation to the chiefs, religious leaders, government representatives, customers and residents of the New Sebrepor– Gbetsile-Afienya communities for welcoming the Bank into the community.

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