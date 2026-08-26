Fidelity Bank completes renovation of multipurpose auditorium at Police Public Safety Training School

Fidelity Bank Ghana has completed a full renovation of the Multipurpose Auditorium at the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) in Pwalugu, reaffirming a partnership with the Ghana Police Service that now spans a decade of sustained support.

The newly refurbished facility provides an improved space for training, conferences, strategic engagements, and other institutional activities.

The Multipurpose Auditorium was officially handed over at a ceremony where Harold Ansah, Head of Personal Banking at Fidelity Bank, represented the bank and presented it to the Director of PPSTS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr Wilson Aniagyei.

The renovation marks the latest chapter in a relationship in which Fidelity Bank has consistently invested in the institution's training infrastructure and welfare over the past ten years.

That history of support has taken several forms. Over the years, Fidelity Bank has contributed to the school's training and safety needs by constructing a mechanised borehole, upgrading the kitchen facilities, and providing essential equipment such as cookers, gas cylinders, dining tables, and benches to support the institution's daily operations.

The renovation of the Multipurpose Auditorium — a facility that had fallen into disrepair, its condition worsened by years of rain damage — represents the most extensive intervention to date, restoring a critical space to full functionality.

Speaking on behalf of Godfred Attafuah, Divisional Director of Retail Banking, Harold Ansah said the investment reflected the bank's broader understanding of its role in national life.

"The men and women who pass through this institution dedicate their lives to protecting the rest of us, and the least we can do is ensure they have proper spaces in which to learn, train, and prepare for that responsibility," he said.

"By investing in the spaces where our law enforcement professionals learn and strategise, we are reinforcing our commitment to national security and community well-being. This is not a transaction. It is a partnership we intend to sustain."

Mr Ansa further expressed the Bank’s appreciation to the Ghana Police Service for the partnership over the years, noting that Fidelity Bank remains committed to identifying opportunities where its resources and expertise can contribute to institutional development.

Receiving the facility, ACP Dr Aniagyei expressed deep appreciation to Fidelity Bank on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, commending the bank for its consistency and for standing with the service over so many years.

The latest intervention comes at a time when the development of a well-trained, professional and adequately supported police service remains critical to maintaining public safety and strengthening confidence in Ghana’s security institutions.

He noted that the renovated auditorium would directly benefit successive cohorts of recruits and expressed the institution's desire to see the relationship with Fidelity Bank continue and deepen in the years ahead.

For Fidelity Bank, the renovation is consistent with a long-held conviction that its responsibilities extend beyond banking into the institutions and communities that hold the nation together.

In restoring a space where those charged with public safety are trained, the bank sees an investment not only in a building, but in the people and the mission it serves

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