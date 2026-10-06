53% of NPP delegates backed alternatives to John Boadu in chairmanship race – Mussa Dankwah

Audio By Carbonatix
The outcome of the New Patriotic Party’s national chairmanship election has been interpreted as a sign that a significant number of the party’s delegates sought an alternative to John Boadu’s leadership.
Although Mr Boadu emerged victorious at the party’s National Delegates Conference in Kumasi on October 3, the combined votes of the three other candidates exceeded his tally.
The figures show Mr Boadu securing 2,888 votes, compared with 2,408 for Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, 790 for Paul Afoko and 41 for Sammy Crabbe.
The combined 3,239 votes secured by Mr Agyarko, Mr Afoko and Mr Crabbe represented about 53% of the votes cast, while Mr Boadu’s 2,888 votes accounted for about 47%.
The analysis suggests that the result was not simply a straightforward endorsement of one candidate, but also reflected different expectations among delegates about the direction of the party and the kind of leadership they wanted.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, October 5, Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics Mussa Dankwah said the voting pattern indicated that delegates who supported the unsuccessful candidates were looking for a different type of leadership.
“I think there were people who wanted men with stature for chairman,” he said, adding that the demographic of delegates who backed Paul Afoko was similar to that of those who supported Boakye Agyarko.
Mr Dankwah also argued that the desire for unity may have helped Mr Boadu secure the chairmanship, despite the combined strength of the other candidates.
“You can say that more people wanted unity; therefore, they chose John Boadu,” he said.
Mr Boadu is now expected to lead the party’s national reorganisation as the NPP begins preparations for the 2028 general elections, following his election as National Chairman.
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