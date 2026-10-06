Parliament questions proliferation of unapproved containers in East Legon

Parliament’s Local Government and Rural Development Committee has challenged the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly over the growing number of containers and temporary structures springing up across East Legon.

The concern emerged when officials of the Assembly appeared before the Committee to account for development activities in the municipality, including the enforcement of physical planning and building regulations.

Assembly officials told lawmakers that they had not authorised the containers and other temporary structures currently occupying various parts of East Legon. The disclosure prompted questions about how the structures were being erected and why they had remained in place despite the Assembly’s lack of approval.

Committee members expressed concern that the situation could undermine orderly development in an area known for its high-value residential and commercial properties. They questioned the Assembly’s monitoring systems and its ability to enforce planning regulations effectively.

Committee Chairperson Queenstar Maame Pokuah Sawyerr demanded action to prevent further proliferation of the structures.

“Why do you allow containers springing up everywhere around such an expensive area? And temporary structures too. There are a lot of them there. Are you ready to do something about it because they are unauthorised structures and containers and all of that?” she asked.

The Committee subsequently directed the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly to develop a comprehensive plan to deal with the unauthorised structures and ensure that existing planning regulations are enforced.

The directive is intended to prevent further encroachment and restore greater order to development within the municipality.

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