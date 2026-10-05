National

‘No vacancy’ notice was administrative, not policy to halt national service – Parliament

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh  
  5 October 2026 3:57pm
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Parliament has clarified that a notice informing prospective national service personnel that there were “no vacancies” for the 2026/2027 service year was an administrative communication and does not represent a policy to halt national service placements at the institution.

According to a press release issued on Monday, October 5, the clarification follows public commentary on social media over a notice displayed on Parliament’s notice board which read: “No Vacancy for National Service Personnel 2026/2027. Kindly go for reposting.”

Parliament said the notice had been misconstrued, stressing that it was neither a policy statement nor an indication of a freeze on national service placements.

It also said the notice did not signify any change in Parliament’s support for the National Service Scheme.

According to Parliament, the message was a routine administrative notice directed at prospective national service personnel who had reported to the institution.

It explained that the purpose of the notice was to inform the personnel that Parliament had received more national service personnel than it could accommodate for the 2026/2027 service year.

Those affected were therefore advised to seek reposting to other institutions where their services could be accommodated.

Parliament said the development should not be interpreted as a withdrawal from or rejection of the National Service Scheme.

It reaffirmed its commitment to the scheme, noting that it values the contribution of national service personnel to its operations.

The institution also expressed regret over any confusion or inconvenience caused by the wording of the notice.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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