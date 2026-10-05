Ghana AI Summit 2027 set for Accra in March

The third edition of the Ghana AI Summit and Awards will be held in Accra from March 30 to 31, 2027, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, technology companies, investors, researchers and innovators to discuss the country's adoption of artificial intelligence.

The two-day event will be held under the theme, “The Intelligent Future: People. Policy. Profit. Progress.”

Organised by Data Nyansa, Deloitte Ghana and partners, the summit will focus on how Ghana can move from awareness and experimentation with artificial intelligence to responsible adoption that delivers measurable economic and social benefits.

An African AI Roundtable will also form part of the programme, providing a platform for discussions on Ghana's role within the wider African artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Chairman of the Ghana AI Summit 2026, Dr Kwami Ahiabenu, said the event had grown into an important platform on Ghana's technology and innovation calendar.

“In its third year, the Ghana AI Summit has grown into an important and landmark event on Ghana’s technology and innovation calendar,” he said.

He said the 2027 edition would coincide with Ghana's 70th anniversary of independence.

“As Ghana prepares to celebrate 70 years of independence in March 2027, we are proud that the Summit will form part of this important national moment. Our ambition is not simply to discuss artificial intelligence, but to contribute to building Ghana’s intelligent future,” Dr Ahiabenu said.

Practical workshop

The first day of the summit will feature a one-day practical workshop designed to give participants hands-on exposure to artificial intelligence applications and their use in organisations and professional practice.

The workshop will target professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers and innovators seeking practical knowledge and skills in AI.

The main conference will take place on the second day and will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, expert sessions and networking.

Topics expected to be discussed include AI and economic growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the future of jobs, workforce readiness, responsible and ethical AI, policy and regulation, public services, healthcare, agriculture, environmental sustainability, investment and business transformation.

The conference will also examine Africa's role in the emerging global AI economy.

AI Awards and National AI Challenge

The programme will include the Ghana AI Awards 2027 and the National AI Challenge to recognise organisations, leaders and innovators contributing to the country's emerging AI ecosystem.

Researchers and innovators will also have opportunities to showcase their work, with selected research contributions considered for inclusion in the conference proceedings.

The organisers said the summit builds on previous editions, which brought together stakeholders to examine the opportunities and challenges associated with artificial intelligence in Ghana and across Africa.

Further information on registration, the programme, partnership opportunities and the call for papers is available on the Ghana AI Summit website.

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