Ghana AI Summit 2026 slated for June 29-30

Audio By Carbonatix
After the successful inaugural Ghana AI Summit 2025, Ghana is set to hold the 2nd Ghana AI Summit 2026, from 29th to 30th July, a premier national platform dedicated to celebrating excellence, innovation, and impact in artificial intelligence across Ghana.
It will be under the theme "Artificial Intelligence for Economic Growth and Job Creation: Innovation, Inclusion and Future Jobs".
As part of event, Knowledge Innovations in partnership with Deloitte, is pleased to announce the official call for award nominations for the 2026 edition of the summit.
The Ghana AI Summit & Awards 2026 seeks to recognise outstanding individuals, startups, companies, and public institutions that are leveraging artificial intelligence to drive innovation, solve critical challenges, and contribute to national development.
In 2025, six organisations and three individuals were recognised for their outstanding contributions across 10 award categories.
The Ghana AI Summit & Awards 2026 is expected to bring together over 300 key stakeholders in artificial intelligence, innovation, and digital transformation across Ghana and beyond.
Nominations are therefore invited from individuals, organisations, and the general public across academia, industry, government, and civil society to submit nominations in the following categories:
- AI Personality of the Year
- Most Promising AI Idea of the Year
- Best AI for Social Good Award
- Best AI Services Solution Provider
- Best AI Startup of the Year
- Best AI Innovation of the Year
- Best AI Company of the Year
- Best AI Public Service of the Year
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These award categories underscore the powerful role of artificial intelligence in transforming industries and accelerating Ghana’s social and economic development.”
It also reflect the growing role of artificial intelligence in transforming industries and advancing social and economic development in Ghana.
Nominations are officially open and will be accepted from now until 29th May 2026. Interested applicants and nominators are invited to submit their entries via the official nomination portal: https://ghanaaisummit.com/summits/2/nominations/new. All submissions will undergo a rigorous evaluation process by a panel of experts, who will assess entries based on criteria including innovation, impact, scalability, and overall contribution to Ghana’s AI ecosystem.
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