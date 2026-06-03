‘You’ve Done Very Well’: Multimedia COO Ken Ansah applauds Jeffrey Nortey’s journey and pledges support

As preparations intensify for this year's edition of 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey, actor, content creator and creative entrepreneur Jeffrey Nortey has continued his stakeholder engagement tour with a courtesy visit to the Chief Operating Officer of Multimedia Group Limited, Ken Ansah.

The visit formed part of efforts to personally invite Mr. Ansah to the June 12 production at the National Theatre, while also expressing appreciation to Multimedia Group for its support of Jeffrey Nortey's journey over the years.

What began as a formal invitation quickly evolved into an inspiring conversation as Mr. Ansah revealed himself to be a longtime admirer of Jeffrey's work, much to the surprise of both Jeffrey and his team.

Reflecting on his experience following Jeffrey's rise, Mr. Ansah recounted the first time he encountered one of his skits.

"It's beautiful to see how the brand has grown. I am not sure when I started seeing you. I wasn't sure which phase of the journey you had gotten to. I don't know how long you had started before I started watching but it was fun," he said.

"I think the very first one I saw was shot in a pharmacy or so. That was the first time I watched a video of yours and then I started seeing a lot more. Then I saw you moving into the space with Kalsoume Sinare and then beyond that, I saw other stuff. So you see I've been following all that's been going on."

The Multimedia COO praised Jeffrey Nortey's originality and evolution, noting that his style stood out from the conventional comedy content available at the time.

"When I started watching your skits, I said, 'Wow! That's a whole new side of comedy.'"

Mr. Ansah also highlighted Jeffrey's recent collaborations beyond Ghana's borders and commended the consistency that has characterised his growth.

"You've done well. You've done very well. I'm sure in the early days you were confused as to what's going to come out of this. What was going to happen? I think the learning here is consistency, not giving up and working very hard."

He further assured Jeffrey of Multimedia's willingness to continue supporting his creative pursuits.

"I see no reason why we won't support you. We have to do more and explore all the avenues to ensure you have our maximum support. So keep it up. I'm a big fan of your works."

The remarks left Jeffrey visibly humbled as he expressed heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Ansah and the entire Multimedia Group family for their encouragement and support throughout the years.

Beyond meeting with the COO, Jeffrey also interacted with staff across several departments within the company. The visit quickly turned into a series of memorable fan moments as many employees shared their admiration for his work and excitement about the upcoming edition of 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey.

This year's production, powered by Kasa Entertainment and Focuz Afriq, is scheduled for June 12 at the National Theatre. The third edition promises a fresh creative experience built around the themes of film, stage and street.

Tickets are available via the MoMo app, egotickets.com, Ghana Tourism Marketplace and through the shortcode *713*33*96#.

3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey is supported by MoMo from MTN, mNotify, Assempahfie Graphics, MCB Studio Rentals, and Robert & Sons Limited.

As anticipation continues to build, endorsements from respected industry leaders and institutions are further reinforcing the growing impact of Jeffrey Nortey's brand and the increasing significance of 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey on Ghana's entertainment calendar.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.