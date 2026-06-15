Film, Stage, Street: Jeffrey Nortey delivers masterclass in storytelling at sold-out ‘3 Faces’ show

The doubts were loud before the show.

Could Jeffrey Nortey really fill the National Theatre with no supporting acts? Could one performer hold an audience captive for an entire evening built around nothing but his creativity, storytelling and characters?

On Friday, June 12, Jeffrey Nortey answered those questions emphatically.

The third edition of 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey was more than a show. It was an experience.

A carefully crafted journey through film, theatre and character performance that left a sold out National Theatre audience entertained, emotional, reflective and ultimately wanting more.

Long before the scheduled start time, patrons had begun arriving at the venue. Despite the usual Friday evening gridlock across Accra, guests streamed into the National Theatre hours ahead of time, taking photographs, networking, enjoying refreshments and soaking in the atmosphere.

Then came the first surprise of the evening.

At 7:15pm, the show began.

In a country where late starts have become an unfortunate expectation, Jeffrey Nortey once again demonstrated his commitment to professionalism and respect for his audience.

The first face of the evening introduced patrons to Jeffrey's growing ambitions as a filmmaker.



Instead of opening with a host or musical performance, audiences were welcomed into a futuristic digital universe as giant screens transformed into an immersive AI inspired portal.

The cinematic introduction created the sensation that patrons had entered Jeffrey Nortey's creative ecosystem rather than simply attending another theatre production.

The countdown ended with the premiere screening of Here Comes The Bride, a film produced by Jeffrey Nortey and directed by Abyna Koblyn.

Featuring Ben Affat, Serwaa Dosoo, Aaron Adatsi and Jeffrey Nortey himself, the film follows two friends attempting to help a heartbroken mechanic stop the woman he loves from marrying another man, only to become trapped in circumstances far more dangerous than love itself.

The audience laughed, gasped and remained engaged throughout the screening, which ran for over an hour.

By the time the film ended, the National Theatre auditorium had reached capacity.

The evening then transitioned into its second face: live theatre.

As Kuami Eugene's Open Gate echoed through the auditorium, Jeffrey Nortey made his first appearance on stage in a striking pink tinted suit.



Before beginning the theatrical segment, he engaged the audience about the film and acknowledged members of the cast and crew present.

Then came one of the evening's most touching moments.

Using the analogy that life itself is a movie and human beings are merely actors within it, Jeffrey paused to honour the late Beverly Afaglo.

A montage accompanied by a minute's silence transformed the atmosphere, reminding audiences that beyond the laughter and entertainment, life remains fragile and precious.

The emotional moment paved the way for a thought provoking stage performance featuring actress Monica.

Set in an office environment, the play explored themes of faith, waiting, disappointment, preparation and divine timing. What began as a seemingly romantic story evolved into a powerful reflection on the gap between human expectations and life's realities.

Many audience members later described the performance as a sermon disguised as theatre.

Following a short break, comedian Parrot Mouth prepared the audience for what would become the night's most talked about segment.

The third face belonged to Dragon.

And Dragon arrived in style.

The giant screens came alive once again as audiences watched scenes involving Dragon, Aku Shika and Chloe unfold. The story centred on Dragon's attempt to recover from heartbreak while reluctantly embracing a new chapter.

Moments later, the audience watched Dragon, dressed in a denim jacket, distressed jeans and his trademark bandana, mount a motorcycle and ride through the streets of Accra accompanied by a convoy of bikers waving banners and cheering him on.

The ride ended at the entrance of the National Theatre.

Then came the reveal.

The LED screens slowly split apart to reveal Dragon himself mounted on a motorcycle inside the auditorium.

The roar from the audience was deafening.

As fireworks exploded and Shatta Wale's 'Killa Ji Mi' blasted through the speakers, Dragon stepped forward to claim the stage.

What followed was pure entertainment.

Through humour, wordplay and spontaneous audience interaction, Dragon addressed social issues, promoted road safety awareness and delivered the clever punchlines that have made him one of Jeffrey Nortey's most beloved characters.

The audience erupted again when Nana Ama McBrown joined Dragon on stage.

The award winning actress danced, laughed and praised Jeffrey's creativity while encouraging Ghanaians to support his journey.

"Ghanaians, let's raise the flag for Jeffrey... There is something special about this young man," she noted, urging audiences to continue backing his growth.

Another memorable moment came when Jeneral Ntatia and Parrot Mouth joined Dragon for an unscripted comedic exchange that had patrons roaring with laughter.

The surprises continued as Dragon welcomed music star EL to the stage, seamlessly weaving his trademark wordplay into the introductions before the rapper delivered energetic performances of his songs.

At exactly 10pm, Jeffrey Nortey brought the evening to a close in signature fashion, thanking the sponsors and partners whose support helped bring the ambitious production to life before recording his now famous audience selfie video.

As thousands of phone lights illuminated the auditorium and chants of "Alla Nuumoooo" echoed through the venue, he took his final bow and exited the stage.

However, something unusual happened afterwards.

People did not leave.

Some remained seated.

Others lingered in the aisles.

Groups gathered in conversation.

Strangers became acquaintances.

Nobody seemed ready for the evening to end.

The confusion was not disappointment.

It was disbelief.

The audience had become so immersed in the experience that many struggled to accept that the show was actually over.

That reaction perhaps says more about the production than any review ever could.

Because great entertainment is not measured solely by applause.

It is measured by the conversations it creates long after the curtain falls.

With another sold out edition successfully delivered, Jeffrey Nortey has firmly established himself as one of Ghana's most innovative actors, storytellers and comic disruptors.

His style remains difficult to imitate, impossible to predict and uniquely his own.

More importantly, he continues to demonstrate what is possible when vision meets consistency.

The National Theatre has become an important chapter in the 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey story.



Yet after three successful editions and another capacity audience, conversations about the future of the production are beginning to take shape.

The next conversation may no longer be whether Jeffrey Nortey belongs among Ghana's biggest creative talents.

The next conversation may simply be how much bigger this phenomenon can become and what new frontiers await the brand.

Among the notable personalities in attendance were Hon. Akwasi Gyamfi Onyina-Acheampong, Nana Ama McBrown, Roselyn Ngissah, Nikki Samonas, Perez Muzik, Fella Makafui, Salma Mumin, MzGee, DJ Mensah, Angel TownBaby and Jimmy Quist, among others.

This year's production was powered by Kasa Entertainment and Focuz Afriq and proudly supported by MoMo from MTN, MCB Studio Rentals, mNotify, Robert & Sons Limited, Assempahfie Graphics, Ghana Tourism Marketplace, Kels Travel and Tours, Peeva Beverages and Custom Paper Bags.

The strong backing from brands across technology, tourism, lifestyle, hospitality and business sectors reflected the growing commercial appeal of the 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey franchise and the confidence corporate Ghana continues to place in Jeffrey Nortey's creative vision.

The success of the event was also a powerful reminder of what can happen when visionary creatives and forward thinking brands come together.

From telecommunications and technology to tourism, travel, production and consumer goods, the organisations that supported the event became part of an experience that resonated deeply with audiences and generated significant conversation both inside and outside the auditorium.

For those who witnessed it, the third edition of 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey will be remembered not merely as a show, but as a remarkable cultural experience.

Experiences like these do more than entertain. They shape conversations, inspire creativity and leave a lasting imprint on the cultural landscape.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.