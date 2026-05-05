Jeffrey Nortey lands brand ambassadorial deal with Robert and Sons Ltd.

Ghanaian actor and creative force Jeffrey Nortey has secured a brand ambassadorial deal with Robert and Sons Ltd, marking a new milestone that blends his growing brand influence with his commitment to health advocacy.

The agreement, signed today, will see Nortey serve as the face of the optical services company over the next 12 months. He is expected to lead campaigns across digital platforms, including public engagements and brand activations aimed at boosting visibility and deepening customer connections.

Beyond his work in film, theatre and online content, Jeffrey Nortey has used his platform to highlight health and well-being issues, often weaving these themes into his storytelling.

From raising awareness on everyday lifestyle habits to encouraging conversations around personal care and wellness, his content has consistently reflected a socially conscious approach that resonates with young audiences.

That alignment is seen as a key factor in the partnership, making it a natural fit between Jeffrey Nortey’s advocacy-driven brand and Robert and Sons Ltd’s focus on quality eye care and improved customer experience.

His ability to communicate relatable messages around health positions him as an effective bridge between the brand and a wider, more engaged audience.

Robert and Sons Ltd, a longstanding name in Ghana’s optical services space, is looking to expand its reach among younger professionals and urban consumers. The company is expected to leverage Nortey’s influence to promote eye health awareness while strengthening its market presence through personality-led campaigns.

For Jeffrey Nortey, the partnership reflects a broader shift in his career as he continues to extend his impact beyond entertainment into purpose-driven collaborations. His growing portfolio of brand partnerships highlights the increasing value placed on creatives who combine cultural relevance with meaningful messaging.

The deal also underscores a wider trend within Ghana’s creative industry, where talents are not only shaping culture but also contributing to important conversations around health, lifestyle and social awareness.

With this collaboration, both Jeffrey Nortey and Robert and Sons Ltd are positioning themselves at the connection of influence and impact, using storytelling and advocacy to engage audiences in ways that go beyond traditional advertising.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.