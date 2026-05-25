I don’t wish NDC well; they’ve become a menace – Miracles Aboagye on NDC internal tensions

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Spokesperson for the Bawumia Campaign

Director of Communications for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has taken a strong swipe at the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), saying that he does not feel any sympathy for the NDC as the party faces internal challenges.

This, he explained, is because the NDC has become a “menace” to the country.

“So I don’t wish them well because the NDC clearly has become a menace to this country,” he stated.

His comments come amid growing discussions about internal dynamics and emerging political ambitions within the NDC following its return to power.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Monday, May 25, Mr Aboagye argued that the NDC is heading toward what he described as the fiercest internal contest in its history as the party adjusts to life beyond President John Dramani Mahama’s dominant leadership.

He said the party is undergoing a political transition that is typical in multi-party democracies but has been more contained in the past due to strong central leadership.

“The NDC is basically going through what every political party experiences in a multi-party democracy, not just in Ghana but elsewhere,” he stated.

Mr Aboagye noted that historically, the NDC has been anchored around strong leaders, from former President Jerry John Rawlings to the late President John Evans Atta Mills and later President Mahama, which helped manage internal tensions.

He pointed to past internal disputes, including the breakaway led by former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, saying the party remained stable because of clear leadership at the time.

However, he said the current situation is different, as President Mahama is widely expected to be serving his final term in office.

“In the next few months, nobody in the NDC would really care much about what President Mahama says because, as it happens in every democracy, a president who is exiting and will not contest again becomes a lame duck,” he said.

According to him, the NDC leadership must accept its evolving reality and allow internal competition to develop naturally.

“What the NDC needs to do is accept its current reality and allow internal competition to evolve naturally. Otherwise, the party is likely to witness the fiercest internal contest in its history,” he added.

“We are already seeing party members exchange shots, and the real contest has not even started yet,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.