Asiedu Nketia’s remarks about Haruna, Muntaka reveal his presidential ambitions — Political Analyst

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Executive Director of the African Institute of Strategic Studies, Dr Jonathan Asante Otchere, says recent remarks by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, suggest he may harbour presidential ambitions within the party.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah recently stated that the NDC’s 2023 parliamentary leadership reshuffle was instrumental in the party’s electoral success and also revealed that he personally recommended Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak for key ministerial appointments after the NDC’s return to power in 2024.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, May 25, Dr Asante Otchere argued that the comments were politically significant and appeared to project Mr Asiedu Nketiah’s leadership credentials ahead of any future presidential contest within the party.

According to him, the NDC Chairman’s decision to publicly associate the party’s victory with strategic decisions he championed reflects an attempt to position himself as a capable national leader.

“He virtually made me believe that, indeed, he has presidential ambition,” Dr Asante Otchere said.

“It is as though he is showcasing his leadership skills to the people by saying that if, tomorrow, the need arises for him to contest for such a position, they should remember the leadership qualities he demonstrated that contributed to the party’s massive electoral victory,” he explained.

His comments follow remarks made by Mr Asiedu Nketiah during the NDC’s “Thank You Tour” in Tamale, where he defended the party’s parliamentary leadership reshuffle ahead of the 2024 elections, describing it as a crucial factor in securing victory at the polls.

READ ALSO: Asiedu Nketia wrong to link parliamentary reshuffle to NDC victory – Dr Asante Otchere

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