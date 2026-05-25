“It’s a breach of confidentiality” – Political analyst on Asiedu Nketia’s remarks on Mahama appointments

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Political analyst Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere has described recent public comments made by National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, as a breach of confidentiality, arguing that sensitive internal party discussions should not be made public.
His comments come after Mr. Asiedu Nketia disclosed that he personally advised President John Dramani Mahama to appoint Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak to key ministerial positions following the NDC’s victory in the 2024 general elections.
According to him, the recommendation formed part of efforts to maintain party unity, recognise experience within the NDC, and strengthen cohesion in government.
However, speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse, the Executive Director of the African Institute of Strategic Studies, Dr. Otchere, said such disclosures should not have been made publicly.
“For me, that in itself is a breach of confidentiality because these are internal discussions that should remain within party structures, but all of this has come about because I see the chairman, who wants to champion a particular course," he said.
He further argued that the situation is compounded by what he describes as a lack of coordination between the NDC leadership and government, pointing to parallel “thank you tours” being conducted by President Mahama and the party chairman.
“I was expecting that if there was no disconnect, the chairman would have joined the President’s tour and then conducted his own afterwards,” he said.
Dr. Otchere warned that the overlapping engagements risk sending mixed signals to party supporters and could be interpreted as internal disunity.
He added that while appreciation tours are normal after elections, the current approach raises questions about coordination and communication within the ruling party.
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