Mahama says Ghana’s economy still needs major reforms despite IMF progress

John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has stated that although Ghana has made significant progress under its International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, the country’s economy still requires substantial reforms and careful management.

Speaking during the “Resetting Ghana” tour in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 23, the President disclosed that Ghana had successfully completed the final IMF review mission, paving the way for the release of the last tranche of financial support under the programme.

According to him, the IMF assessment was positive and is expected to lead to the approval of a final disbursement of 380 million dollars to support the economy.

“The final mission just left Ghana last week. And they have given us a satisfying mark for performance. It’s now going to the board. And the board will release the last tranche of $380 million to support the Ghanaian economy,” he said.

President Mahama, however, cautioned against excessive celebration over the programme’s conclusion, stressing that the country must remain focused on long-term economic recovery and sustainable growth.

“But we’re not going to have a kenkey party because we believe that it is still a work in progress,” he stated, adding that his administration recognises the need for continued reforms to improve living conditions and strengthen the economy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.