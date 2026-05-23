Ghana’s tech prodigies set for Geneva after triumphant ‘Robotics for Good’ national qualifiers

The future of Ghana’s agricultural innovation looks bright as B-Weh Schools and Right to Dream clinched victories in the Junior and Senior categories at the 2026 Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Ghana national qualifiers.

Hosted at the Ghana International School (GIS) in Accra, the prestigious national competition challenged young minds to design technology-driven solutions for food security and modern agriculture.

The event, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and The MakersPlace, was in collaboration with Google, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, GIS, the National Communications Authority (NCA), TME Education, Design|PxD, and APEXJAB Enterprise.

The event drew massive national interest, showcasing an impressive ecosystem of 50 teams of 400 young talents, mentorship, and community support.

As a core component of the ITU’s global AI for Good initiative, the competition encouraged the students to move past theoretical knowledge by employing concepts in designing, programming, testing, and debugging custom robots engineered to conquer real-world agricultural challenges.

Under intense time pressure on the competition field, the students showcased remarkable resilience, constantly adjusting strategies, troubleshooting hardware glitches, and rewriting code on the fly.

The experience served as an intensive, hands-on masterclass in coding, artificial intelligence, engineering, team communication, and critical thinking.

Category Placement Team Name School

Junior (Ages 10–14) 1st Place B-Weh Trailblazers B-Weh Schools

2nd Place Beta Gold-JT Ahtoo Montessori School

3rd Place Redeemer Innovators My Redeemer School

Senior Category:

Senior (Ages 15–18) 1st Place Klone Right To Dream

2nd Place Fusion Innovators Ghana International School

3rd Place My Redeemer Tech My Redeemer School

The first-place champions, B-Weh Trailblazers and Team Klone, have officially booked their tickets to represent Ghana on the global stage at the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Grand Finale, held during the AI for Good Global Summit 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The national qualifiers underscored the immense potential unlocked when young students are equipped with proper STEM tools, mentorship, and healthy competition.

Reflecting on the event's success, the Founder and CEO of The MakersPlace, Douglas Ayitey, emphasized the deeper impact of robotics:

"This event shows the power of giving young people the right platform. When students build robots, they are not only learning coding and engineering.

"They are learning how to think, test, collaborate, and solve problems that matter. Ghana has brilliant young talent, and our responsibility is to create more pathways for them to grow."

Speaking at the event, Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George commended The MakersPlace and other affiliates for the competition.

He noted that these qualifiers are a vital piece of a larger mission to weave robotics, AI, electronics, and digital literacy into the fabric of Ghanaian education.

"By bridging the gap between local talent and global standards, the event successfully united schools, government bodies, and tech leaders around a singular, powerful vision that is transforming Ghana's youth from mere consumers of global technology into the very pioneers who create it,” he said.

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