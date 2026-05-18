Africa must take control of its health future — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has declared that the era of heavy donor dependency in Africa’s healthcare sector is ending, urging African countries to build stronger and more independent health systems.

Speaking at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, Mr Mahama said recent cuts in humanitarian assistance and overseas development aid should serve as a wake-up call for African governments.

“These cuts in humanitarian assistance and ODA, senseless as they are, serve as the final clear signal that the old system of donor dependency is past its sell-by date,” he stated.

The President said he was addressing the Assembly not only as Ghana’s leader but also as one of the advocates of the Accra Reset Initiative, which seeks to promote African health sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign assistance.

“We do not come to Geneva to mourn the past. We come to build the future, where a country’s health is not a byproduct of charity, but the result of sovereign capability,” he said.

Mr Mahama argued that although the number of global health organisations had increased over the years, healthcare delivery at the country level remained fragmented.

He said African leaders must begin treating healthcare spending as a long-term economic investment rather than merely a social responsibility.

“A healthy population is indispensable to economic progress,” he stressed.

His comments come at a time when many African countries are facing funding gaps in public health programmes following cuts to international aid support, particularly from Western economies.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation and brings together world leaders, health ministers and policymakers to discuss global health priorities.

Mr Mahama’s remarks are expected to reignite debate around healthcare financing, domestic resource mobilisation and Africa’s preparedness to sustain critical health interventions without external support.

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