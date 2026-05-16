Free speech is being protected under Mahama — SIF CEO rebuts Bawumia’s claims

The Chief Executive Officer of the Social Investment Fund (SIF) has dismissed claims by former Vice President and 2028 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, that free speech and democratic rights are under threat in Ghana under the current administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

Appearing on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, May 16, Abass Nurudeen insisted that there was no evidence to suggest that freedom of expression was being criminalised in the country.

“There is absolutely nothing happening in the country that should give anybody the slightest indication that free speech is being criminalised,” he stated.

He argued that recent assertions by the opposition were not supported by empirical evidence or internationally recognised assessments on media freedom and civil liberties.

“I think those statements are not borne out by the facts, and they are not supported by the reports of globally acclaimed institutions for measuring free speech, like the World Press Freedom Ranking and all of that,” he added.

Mr Nurudeen further stressed that while freedom of expression remains a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy, citizens must also acknowledge the responsibilities that accompany that right.

“But I think the point has to be made a bit forcefully — inherent in the freedom of expression are responsibilities. We cannot claim to want to enjoy our freedom of expression and not be alive to the responsibilities that come with it,” he said.

According to him, irresponsible public commentary could have damaging consequences for national cohesion and stability if not exercised with restraint. “Taking cognisance of the repercussions or the consequences that irresponsible commentary can bring to our country, I do not think free speech is under threat,” he noted.

The SIF Chief Executive maintained that the administration of President Mahama remains committed to protecting democratic freedoms and ensuring that citizens are able to express their views without fear.

“Free speech is being protected under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama. All of us responsible citizens who are engaged in responsible commentary are going about our duties normally without any hindrance,” Mr Nurudeen stated.

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