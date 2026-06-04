Mahama urges African legislators to uphold family values and sovereignty

President John Mahama has urged African parliamentarians to uphold family values and strengthen their countries' sovereignty.

He stressed that Africa’s future depended on building societies rooted in identity, confidence in institutions, and capable of charting their own destiny.

Delivering his message through Dr Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff, at the opening of the 4th African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family and Sovereignty in Accra, the President underscored the importance of consolidating parliamentary consensus to advance the African Charter on Family Values and Sovereignty.

The four-day conference, hosted under the auspices of Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin, brought together delegates from 20 African countries, including parliamentarians, policymakers, civil society leaders, and traditional authorities.

President Mahama reminded participants that Ghana, as the historic gateway to African liberation, carried a legacy of leadership in the cause of continental freedom and unity.

He recalled Kwame Nkrumah’s declaration that “the African is capable of managing his own affairs,” noting that this foundational statement continues to inspire Africa’s pursuit of self-determination.

He praised Uganda’s leadership in nurturing the initiative and pledged Ghana’s commitment to advancing the vision of a united, confident Africa.

The President emphasised that sovereignty must not remain a constitutional abstraction but be expressed in practical outcomes.

“A sovereign nation must be capable of feeding its people, educating its children, protecting its vulnerability, creating opportunities for its youth, and financing its own development priorities,” he said.

He warned that dependency in any form weakens sovereignty, urging African nations to strengthen domestic production, support indigenous enterprise, expand regional trade, and build economies anchored in their own realities.

On family values, President Mahama highlighted Africa’s deeply rooted beliefs regarding marriage, parenthood, and community life, shaped by centuries of lived experience and cultural evolution.

He stressed that Africa welcomed global engagement but must retain the right to define its own social and cultural norms.

“Our responsibility is not to dictate how others should live. It is to ensure that our own laws, educational systems, and public institutions remain reflective of the values and aspirations of our societies,” he noted.

He pointed to Ghana’s experience, where communal living, mutual responsibility, and respect for traditional authority continue to shape the social fabric.

Institutions such as the National House of Chiefs, Queen Mothers, faith leaders, and community elders play indispensable roles in preserving stability and transmitting values across generations.

He called for deliberate policies to support indigenous languages, creative industries, and traditional institutions, ensuring that the next generation grows up with a strong sense of identity and belonging.

President Mahama also addressed the economic pressures facing African families, citing rapid urbanisation, changing labour markets, and rising living costs.

He urged governments to prioritise family-centred policies, including social protection programmes, maternal and child health, and opportunities for decent work.

“Strong families are built not only on values but also on opportunity,” he said.

Turning to Africa’s youth, the President warned that hopelessness posed the greatest threat to African values.

“When young people see opportunity in their own countries, they become stakeholders in the future; when they see no future, they become vulnerable to disillusionment,” he added.

He called for investment in quality education, dignified jobs, and expanded economic opportunities to ensure that young Africans become custodians of their societies’ values.

President Mahama reaffirmed Africa’s commitment to international cooperation, mutual respect, and constructive engagement, while insisting that Africa must retain the right to shape its own future.

“History will not judge us by the resolutions we pass alone. It will judge us by whether we had the courage to preserve what is valuable, the wisdom to reform what must change, and the confidence to define Africa’s future on Africa’s own terms,” he declared.

The President urged delegates to let the conference strengthen their resolve to protect families, deepen sovereignty, and expand opportunities for the next generation.

“The future of Africa will not be written for us. It will be written by us,” he emphasised, wishing participants fruitful deliberations.

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